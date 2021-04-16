Three patients die of COVID-19 as 74 more test positive in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Three more patients have died of Covid-19 and 74 tested positive during last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 12925 in Hyderabad district on Friday.

According to daily situation report, number of deaths due to coronavirus was reached to 297 as three more patients had succumbed to the contagion during last 24 hours in the district.

Out of 12925 COVID-19 cases, 11956 have so far been recovered, report stated and added that the number of total active cases has reached to 672 of them 627 are isolated at homes while 38 are admitted in different hospitals.

According to the district focal person, 552 tests were performed during last 24 hours, of them 74 cases have been reported as positive with 13 % positivity rate.

According to the daily situation report, total 152976 tests have so far been conducted in the district, of them 12925 cases were reported as positive.