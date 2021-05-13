UrduPoint.com
Three Patients Die Of COVID-19 In Liaquat University Hospital Jamshoro

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 01:39 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Three more patients have died of COVID-19 at Liaquat University hospital Jamshoro on Wednesday.

Two patients admitted in HDU and one in ICU of Jamshoro's LU hospital breathed their last on Wednesday while five patients were discharged after their tests turned out to be negative, report said.

Out of 18 ICU beds in LU hospital Hyderabad 16 are occupied while 2 are vacant, report said.

In city branch's HDU 14 beds are occupied and four are vacant while 6 beds are occupied in Jail ward of the civil hospital.

