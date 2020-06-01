Three patients lose battle against COVID at Nishtar Hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Another three patients lost battle of life against Coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours taking the tally to 73 so far.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that 48 positive cases were admitted with the health facility.

A total of four patients were critical, he said adding that neither of the patients was on ventilators.

Twenty-five patients were suspected cases admitted with the hospital right now, he concluded.