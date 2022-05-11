UrduPoint.com

Three Peddlers Arrested, 10Kg Hashish, 1Kg Ice-drug Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2022 | 07:07 PM

Badhber police here on Wednesday arrested three peddlers and recovered 10 Kg of hashish, 1Kg of ice-drug, and 350gm heroin from their possessions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Badhber police here on Wednesday arrested three peddlers and recovered 10 Kg of hashish, 1Kg of ice-drug, and 350gm heroin from their possessions.

According to Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Mohammad Ejaz, the police team intercepted a motorcycle in snap checking of vehicles on Kohat Road recovering the said contraband items and arrested three persons identified as Inzmam, Faisal and Jehanzeb.

The arrested confessed to smuggling the confiscated contraband to different parts of adjoining areas of the city. Police have registered a case.

