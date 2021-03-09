UrduPoint.com
Three Peddlers Arrested With Narcotics

Tue 09th March 2021

Three peddlers arrested with narcotics

Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered 4500 gram charas from their possession

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered 4500 gram charas from their possession.

According to police, Pindi Bhattian police intercepted a car and during search recovered 2000 grams charas hidden under the seats and arrested Luqman Khan resident of Noshera.

The same police also arrested Muhammad Younas of Noshera from Beranwala Flyover and recovered 1230 grams charas from him.

Meanwhile, the police also arrested Sohail with 1270 grams charas.

Police have registered cases against the accused and started investigation.

