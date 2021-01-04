Three peddlers held with narcotics

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RENALAKHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Gogera police claimed to have arrested three drug peddler, including a woman, and recovered narcotics from their possession.

A police spokesman on Monday said that Gogera Police arrested Umer Hayat, Fakhar Hayat and Fatima Bibi besides 1040 grams charas and liquor and from them.

Police have registered separated cases against the accused and started investigation.