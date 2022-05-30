UrduPoint.com

Three Pedestrians Die After Hit By Mini Truck

Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2022 | 06:24 PM

Three pedestrians die after hit by mini truck

Three pedestrians were died after they hit by a speedy mini truck here at Ehsaan Purr Adda, Layyah road in kot Addu in the precincts of Daira dean Panah police on Monday

MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Three pedestrians were died after they hit by a speedy mini truck here at Ehsaan Purr Adda, Layyah road in kot Addu in the precincts of Daira dean Panah police on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Bilal Umer (17), Kashif (20) and Ghulam Hayder (80) r/o Adda Ehsan Purr were crossing the road when all of a sudden, a speeding mini truck hit the badly as driver lost his control over the vehicle.

The driver managed to escape from the scene.

The police concerned with Rescue team reached the spot and shifted the bodies to nearby hospital for necessary legal formalities. The police have started further investigation into the incident.

Related Topics

Police Driver Road Vehicle Died Rescue 1122 All From Mini

Recent Stories

Sindh Rescue -1122 Service to be launched on Tues ..

Sindh Rescue -1122 Service to be launched on Tuesday

1 minute ago
 PDWP approves Rs 5304 mln developmental schemes

PDWP approves Rs 5304 mln developmental schemes

1 minute ago
 DC for stern action against artificial shortage, p ..

DC for stern action against artificial shortage, profiteering of fertilizer

1 minute ago
 About 60% of Ukrainian Refugees Returned Home - In ..

About 60% of Ukrainian Refugees Returned Home - Interior Ministry Adviser

1 minute ago
 Russian, Israeli Senior Officials Discuss Developm ..

Russian, Israeli Senior Officials Discuss Development of Bilateral Relations - M ..

3 minutes ago
 Two Punjab Highway Patrolling constables suspended ..

Two Punjab Highway Patrolling constables suspended

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.