Three pedestrians die after hit by mini truck

Three pedestrians were died after they hit by a speedy mini truck here at Ehsaan Purr Adda, Layyah road in kot Addu in the precincts of Daira dean Panah police on Monday

MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Three pedestrians were died after they hit by a speedy mini truck here at Ehsaan Purr Adda, Layyah road in kot Addu in the precincts of Daira dean Panah police on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Bilal Umer (17), Kashif (20) and Ghulam Hayder (80) r/o Adda Ehsan Purr were crossing the road when all of a sudden, a speeding mini truck hit the badly as driver lost his control over the vehicle.

The driver managed to escape from the scene.

The police concerned with Rescue team reached the spot and shifted the bodies to nearby hospital for necessary legal formalities. The police have started further investigation into the incident.