Three people booked for torturing woman over land dispute

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Three people along with unidentified number of accomplices were booked for torturing a woman over land dispute.

An FIR was registered with Khan Garh Police Station by the woman against the accused namely Irfan, Sultan and Fazal Hussain, who along with unknown accomplices had tortured after stripping her naked over dispute of land located at Moza Wahi Mirza Baig.

Another three women, who accompanied her, were also subjected to torture on 25th of March, when the incident occurred.

Police started investigation after registering FIR in the light of the medical report.

According to the plaintiff, the lawsuit hadn't been included with provision of nudity at the hand of accused by the police. She appealed to DPO Muzaffargarh to include the said section in FIR No. 242/22 to provide her justice and arrest the criminals quickly.