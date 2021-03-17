Three people commits suicide in Tharparkar

(@FahadShabbir)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Three people committed suicide in Tharparkar district on Wednesday.

According to details, 15-year old Kaloo S/O Talook Meghwar ended his life after jumping into the well in sooray jo tarr village of Islamkot while Two persons 22 year-old Moloo S/o Gangoo Meghwar ended his life in village Chahoo Meghwar of Chachro and Bheroo S/o Sonoo ended life in Bhaday jo tarr village of Daahli taluka over unemployment issue.

As per reports two other people had also committed suicide on other day in different areas of district taking the number of suicide tally to five in last 24 hours.