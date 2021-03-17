UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three People Commits Suicide In Tharparkar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 seconds ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

Three people commits suicide in Tharparkar

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Three people committed suicide in Tharparkar district on Wednesday.

According to details, 15-year old Kaloo S/O Talook Meghwar ended his life after jumping into the well in sooray jo tarr village of Islamkot while Two persons 22 year-old Moloo S/o Gangoo Meghwar ended his life in village Chahoo Meghwar of Chachro and Bheroo S/o Sonoo ended life in Bhaday jo tarr village of Daahli taluka over unemployment issue.

As per reports two other people had also committed suicide on other day in different areas of district taking the number of suicide tally to five in last 24 hours.

Related Topics

Suicide Tharparkar

Recent Stories

Zayed Sustainability Prize’s 20by2020 humanitari ..

1 minute ago

Import of raw material from India should be allowe ..

7 minutes ago

Winners of first edition of Ministry of Defence Go ..

16 minutes ago

161,742 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

16 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat is happy over Riz Ahmed's nomination ..

22 minutes ago

Update on Covid-19 tests of men’s national team

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.