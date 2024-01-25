Three people deprived of cash, cell phones

Three people were deprived of Rs 300,000 and cell phones by swindlers on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Three people were deprived of Rs 300,000 and cell phones by swindlers on Thursday.

A police report said Numan Ejaz was deprived of Rs 75,000 and cell phone in the Railway

Road area while Muhammad Sarwar was deprived of Rs 100,000 in Bank Chowk, Samindri.

The accused also took away cash and a cell phone from Afzal in Naimatabad, an area

of Razaabad police.