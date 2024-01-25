Three People Deprived Of Cash, Cell Phones
Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2024 | 05:28 PM
Three people were deprived of Rs 300,000 and cell phones by swindlers on Thursday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Three people were deprived of Rs 300,000 and cell phones by swindlers on Thursday.
A police report said Numan Ejaz was deprived of Rs 75,000 and cell phone in the Railway
Road area while Muhammad Sarwar was deprived of Rs 100,000 in Bank Chowk, Samindri.
The accused also took away cash and a cell phone from Afzal in Naimatabad, an area
of Razaabad police.
Recent Stories
Turkey's central bank lifts key rate one last time to 45%
KP-EZDMC arranges awareness session regarding BoK’s scheme
Administration of Data Darbar Hospital entrusted to Anti-Narcotics Force
Imran Khan rules out talks’ possibility with anyone for power
Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar
Saeeda Imtiaz opens up about marriage plans
Tokyo stocks close slightly higher on tech shares
Gold price goes down by Rs1400 per tola in Pakistan
China to enhance cooperation with World Bank: vice premier
Pakistan, Switzerland agree to continue cooperation in all areas of mutual inter ..
Pakistan is most attractive investment destination for US investors: Masood
Nokia sees 'challenging' 2024 after profits plunge
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PEN calls on caretaker minister for IC&TE, discusses issues of private schools11 minutes ago
-
PM condoles over demise or ex-NA Speaker Elahi Bux Soomro11 minutes ago
-
BISP imparts training to 7,000 deserving beneficiaries under 'digital & financial literacy initiativ ..12 minutes ago
-
KEMU students visit M&CH at IPH21 minutes ago
-
Education termed key to progress, prosperity22 minutes ago
-
DC reviews the training process22 minutes ago
-
CM condemns firing at Election Commissioner Office Turbat31 minutes ago
-
PHC dismisses PTI petition seeking general election under judiciary supervision31 minutes ago
-
PFA imposes Rs 43.1m fine on milkmen last month32 minutes ago
-
Administration of Data Darbar Hospital entrusted to Anti-Narcotics Force18 minutes ago
-
PTA raids against illegal internet service provider42 minutes ago
-
Training session with regard to upcoming General Elections held52 minutes ago