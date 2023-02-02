Three people die in car-bus collision

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :At least three people were killed and one injured in a car-bus collision at Multan Road, near Sanki Bund on Thursday.

According to rescuers, the occupants of the car, Syed Sajjad Ali Shah (35), Mian Imran (57) and Allah Bakhsh (40) died on the spot.

While another passenger, Sajjad Hussain (30) received severe injuries.

Rescuers shifted the bodies and injured to DHQ hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Police have started investigation