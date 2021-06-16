UrduPoint.com
Three People Die In Chakwal Cattle Market

Faizan Hashmi 17 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 12:21 PM

Three people die in Chakwal cattle market

Three people were killed and several injured in cattle market of Chakwal on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Three people were killed and several injured in cattle market of Chakwal on Wednesday.

As per details people were busy while purchasing of cattle, suddenly three men fought during their conversation and charged against with sticks, private news channel reported.

During stampede three men died on the spot and several injured.

