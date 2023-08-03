Three people die in separate incidents

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Three people were killed in two separate incidents that took place here Thursday.

In the first incident, two laborers died after receiving electric shocks at a private colony when a lift in which they were taking up construction materials to a rooftop of an under-construction house touched with electricity wires.

In the second incident, the Rescue 1122 spokesman said a man who was identified as Shah Nawaz died when unknown persons opened fire at him at Draban Chugi.

The rescue medical team of Station-11 reached the spot as it received information in this regard and shifted the deceased to the hospital.