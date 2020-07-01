UrduPoint.com
Three People Drowned In Khairpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 09:55 PM

Three people drowned in Khairpur

Three people drowned in two different incidents in Khairpur on Tuesday evening

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Three people drowned in two different incidents in Khairpur on Tuesday evening. Accirding to district Police, two motorcyclists Imdad Nidwani and Abdul Qayyum Nidwani fell into Mohabbat Wah Canal near Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur along with their motorbike, while they were passing through.

The victims drowned before they could be rescued by the local divers or the rescue team. Meanwhile, in Kot Ghulam Muhammad, a boy Wishal Kolhi also drowned in a canal while he was taking bath. The divers fished his body out of the canal.

