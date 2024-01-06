Three People Hurt As Car Plunges Into Ditch
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) At least three people, including two women, sustained serious injuries as a car plunged into a ditch near Jhakri Nullah due to fog.
According to rescue officials, three people riding in a car were going somewhere when suddenly the car plunged into a ditch due to thick fog.
As a result, Nasir Abbas, his wife, Pathano Mai, and Sonia sustained injuries.
Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Indus Hospital after providing first aid.