Three People Hurt As Car Plunges Into Ditch

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2024 | 03:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) At least three people, including two women, sustained serious injuries as a car plunged into a ditch near Jhakri Nullah due to fog.

According to rescue officials, three people riding in a car were going somewhere when suddenly the car plunged into a ditch due to thick fog.

As a result, Nasir Abbas, his wife, Pathano Mai, and Sonia sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Indus Hospital after providing first aid.

