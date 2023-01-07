Three people hurt in stray dog attack

MULTAN, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :At least three persons including two girls sustained injuries after being bitten by a stray dog at Chak R.S here on Saturday.

According to Rescue officials, a stray dog attacked and injured three people near Chak RS.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters hospital Shujaabad.

The victims were identified as 22 years old Safia, 15 Rabia and 10 years old Ali Shan.