Three people including policeman injured in Qutta blast

QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 17th, 2024) A one police official and two civilians were injured after a hand grenade bomb exploaded on Sariab road in Quetta on Saturday.

The rescue and the police officials reached the spot immediately after the blast.

The rescue officials shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for medical care.

According to the details, the blast took place at University Chowk near a parked vehicle.

The police sources said that the explosion was caused by a hand grenade thrown at the site.

Among the injured is a police officer.

The authorities have begun an investigation to identify the culprits behind the attack.