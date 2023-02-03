UrduPoint.com

Three People Injure In Cross Firing

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2023 | 02:50 PM

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Three people sustained critical injuries when real cousins opened cross firing at each other over land dispute, police said.

The incident took place at Basti Ajab Walla of Chowk Qureshi where the two aggressive groups opened several rounds of fire at each other.

Rescuers rushed to save the victims from nearby station, Baseera, to shift victims at local hospital, before informing to police station.

It's further said that a long-time scuffle was carried out between the two families being close relatives over cattle and land.

Today, same kind of fight broke out once again between them. But this time, fight didn't limit physically as both of the parties targeted each other by bullets fire, resulting three people wounded on the spot.

Injured persons were identified as Muhammad Sajjad, 22, son of Allah Wadhaya, Allah Nawaz, 19, son of Ghulam Bashir and Muhammad Faheem, 24, son of Muhammad Jumma.

Police Thana Sadar started investigation after registering First Information Report of the incident.

