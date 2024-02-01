Open Menu

Three People Injure In Vehicles' Collision

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2024 | 10:50 AM

Three people injure in vehicles' collision

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) At least three people were injured when a car collided with tractor at mana hamdani area of DG Khan on early Thursday morning.

The injured included Abid Hussain, 25, s/o Abdul Ghafor, Batool Bibi, 70, w/o Mushtaq Ahmad an Rukaya bibi, 35, w/o Abid Hussain were shifted to ruler health centre Qasba Basera.

The car got fully damaged as the driver lost control of the over-speeding vehicle.

Police of the concerned jurisdiction was informed. The enquiry began as the police started collecting evidences from the spot.

