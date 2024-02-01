Three People Injure In Vehicles' Collision
Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2024 | 10:50 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) At least three people were injured when a car collided with tractor at mana hamdani area of DG Khan on early Thursday morning.
The injured included Abid Hussain, 25, s/o Abdul Ghafor, Batool Bibi, 70, w/o Mushtaq Ahmad an Rukaya bibi, 35, w/o Abid Hussain were shifted to ruler health centre Qasba Basera.
The car got fully damaged as the driver lost control of the over-speeding vehicle.
Police of the concerned jurisdiction was informed. The enquiry began as the police started collecting evidences from the spot.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024
First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khursheed laid to rest
EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports
Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs
Boeing CEO says company focused on safety, won't discuss financial targets
Raising Kashmir issue top priority of AJK govt: AJK PM
Blinken on new Mideast trip 'in coming days': US official
CII denounces armed confrontation contrary to 'Paigham-e- Pakistan' accord
FM Jilani, EEAS Sec Gen. discuss global, regional developments
PML-N announces to support independent candidates in NA-211, PS-46
ITS installation along NHA network imperative to ease commuters: Shahid
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UN Secretary-General urged to stop profiling campaign in Indian-held Kashmir18 seconds ago
-
PEW set up for observance of election situation23 seconds ago
-
Police investigate killing of constable; CCTV footage obtained26 seconds ago
-
Two held for selling spurious, unregistered drugs28 seconds ago
-
10,500 security cameras to be installed at sensitive polling stations31 seconds ago
-
Jamshed Dasti fined for electoral violation42 seconds ago
-
Car-bus collision injured five in Bahawalnagar50 minutes ago
-
ICT admin decides to close entry in Murree due to snow, slippery roads11 hours ago
-
Postponement of election no solution to challenges being faced by country: Bilawal11 hours ago
-
CII denounces armed confrontation contrary to 'Paigham-e- Pakistan' accord11 hours ago
-
FM Jilani, EEAS Sec Gen. discuss global, regional developments11 hours ago
-
PML-N announces to support independent candidates in NA-211, PS-4611 hours ago