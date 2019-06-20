Three People Injured In Vehicle-bike Collision In Mastung
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 09:44 PM
As many as three brothers were injured in a collision between a vehicle and a car on National Highway near Khada-kocha area of Mastung district on Thursday
According to Levies sources, the victims were on way to somewhere on motorbike from Khaliqabad area as a vehicle coming from opposition side hit them due to over speeding.
As a result, they received injuries on the spot and were rushed to nearby hospital for medical aid where the injured were identified as Sanullah, Sadullah and Naseebullah.
Levies force has registered a case.