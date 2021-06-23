UrduPoint.com
Three People Killed, 26 Injured In Blast In Pakistan's Lahore - Police Sources

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 02:15 PM

Three People Killed, 26 Injured in Blast in Pakistan's Lahore - Police Sources

Three people were killed and 26 others injured in a blast in the Pakistani city of Lahore, six of those injured are in critical condition, police sources told Sputnik on Wednesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Three people were killed and 26 others injured in a blast in the Pakistani city of Lahore, six of those injured are in critical condition, police sources told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Johar, close to the residence of Hafiz Saeed, a UN-designated terrorist who is a co-founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba and the chief of Jamaat-ud-Dawah militant groups.

The cause of the explosion remains unclear. It could be either a gas pipeline blast or an improvised explosive device blast.

