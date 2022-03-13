Three People killed, 5 injured in Motorcycle-Van collision in MIrpurkhas

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Three persons were killed whereas five others injured in a collision between motorcycle and Van on Mirpurkhas road on Sunday.

According to police sources, the 3 persons who were killed on the spot indentified as Porho Khaskheli s/o Qaim Khaskheli, Maula Bakhsh s/o Allah Bakhsh Khaskheli and Chandar Bheel, resident of Kathri area.

The injured and dead bodies shifted to Civil hospital Mirpurkhas. The injured persons including 25-year-old Lachhman s/o Khamiso, 2-year-old Roshan s/o of Chutto, Abdul Jabbar s/o Abdul Hameed, 40-year-old Shahid and 60-year-old woman Khatija w/o Mohammad Siddique. The bodies of the three deceased were handed over to their heirs after completing legal formalities police added .