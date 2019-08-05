UrduPoint.com
Three People Killed In Bus-truck Collision Near Pattoki

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 minutes ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 11:30 AM

Three people killed in bus-truck collision near Pattoki

As many as three people were killed in a van-truck collision near Pattoki on early Monday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :As many as three people were killed in a van-truck collision near Pattoki on early Monday morning.

According to Rescue official, the passenger van and truck rammed into each other due to over speeding.

Police said, the uncontrolled van collided with the truck which was coming from opposite direction.

Locals also took part in the relief operations and helped the rescue teams in shifting the bodies to nearby hospital, Police added.

