Three people killed in road accident in Arifwala

At least three person were killed in a road accident here on Thursday when a speedy coaster collided with motorcycle rickshaw.

ARIFWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :At least three person were killed in a road accident here on Thursday when a speedy coaster collided with motorcycle rickshaw.

Accident took place near 165/EB adjacent village when a speedy coaster was going Multan to Pakpattan and hit the motorcycle rickshaw when driver was over taking.

Resulting Ramzan 32, Muhammad Hassan 22, Shehzad Ahmed 35 and Perveen Bibi 22 died on the spot and four other got serious injuries.

The Rescue 1122 rush to the scene and shifted the bodies and injured person to the near by hospital.

The coaster driver managed to escaped from the scene.

After postmortem police handed over bodies to deceased families.

The police registered the case against the coaster driver and investigation is underway.