Three people killed in two separate clashes

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Three people were killed in Ghotki and Jacobabad districts of northern Sindh on late night of Monday in two different clashes.

According to a Police spokesman,in a clash between the members of Chachar and Malghani clans over a land dispute, Ghulam Nabi Chachar was killed in Gharhi Khero, Jacobabad.

A linesman Rasheed Mirani was killed by the people of Jiskani clan when he stopped them from making illegal (Kunda) connections in Ghotki.

In another incident, in a clash between two groups of Chachar clan in Adilpur, Ghotki, over a local issue, Saifullah Chachar was killed.