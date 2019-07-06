Three people were killed during a firing incident in Ghotki

Three people were killed during a firing incident over an old enmity in Ghotki Sindh.The victims were going for hearing of the case in the court when some unidentified armed masked men opened fire upon them

Ghotki (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th July, 2019) Three people were killed during a firing incident over an old enmity in Ghotki Sindh.The victims were going for hearing of the case in the court when some unidentified armed masked men opened fire upon them.

As a result three people died on the spot while suspects managed to escape from the scene.All were shifted to nearby local hospital for medico-legal formalities.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.