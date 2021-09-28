UrduPoint.com

Three Perished, 40 Injured As Bus Overturns

Umer Jamshaid 9 hours ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 07:51 PM

Three perished, 40 injured as bus overturns

Three people were killed while 40 others sustained injuries when a bus overturned on Muridke road, some ten kilometers away from here on Tuesday

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Three people were killed while 40 others sustained injuries when a bus overturned on Muridke road, some ten kilometers away from here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122, the accident took place at Sikham near patrolling post Muridke road where a rashly driven bus heading towards Muridke from Sheikhupura, overturned in a bid to save a motorcyclist.

As a result of which, three passengers died on the spot while 40 others wounded.

The victims, who have yet to be identified, were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Related Topics

Accident Road Died Sheikhupura Muridke Post From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to King of Mo ..

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to King of Morocco on death of Princess Lal ..

4 hours ago
 Al Bowardi discusses defense cooperation with Insp ..

Al Bowardi discusses defense cooperation with Inspector General of Royal Morocca ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole King of Morocco on death of Pr ..

UAE leaders condole King of Morocco on death of Princess Lalla Malika

4 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Inspector General of Ro ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces

6 hours ago
 Al Bowardi visits headquarters of National Service ..

Al Bowardi visits headquarters of National Service and Reserve Authority

6 hours ago
 Executive Office of AML/CTF strengthens cooperatio ..

Executive Office of AML/CTF strengthens cooperation with GCC&#039;s General Secr ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.