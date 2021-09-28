Three perished, 40 injured as bus overturns

Three people were killed while 40 others sustained injuries when a bus overturned on Muridke road, some ten kilometers away from here on Tuesday

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Three people were killed while 40 others sustained injuries when a bus overturned on Muridke road, some ten kilometers away from here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122, the accident took place at Sikham near patrolling post Muridke road where a rashly driven bus heading towards Muridke from Sheikhupura, overturned in a bid to save a motorcyclist.

As a result of which, three passengers died on the spot while 40 others wounded.

The victims, who have yet to be identified, were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.