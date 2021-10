KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Three people were killed in a road accident near here on Sunday early morning.

Police said, Arif, Nazim and Waseem were going to Chhanga Manga on a motorcycle when a rashly driven van hit them from behind near Dinpur Doba Road. All the motorcyclists died on the spot.

Rescue-1122 staff reached the spot and shifted the bodies to a local hospital.

Chhanga Manga police were investigating.