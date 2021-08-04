UrduPoint.com

Three Permanent Judges Of Sindh High Court Sworn In

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 08:54 PM

Three additional judges of Sindh High Court (SHC) took oath of the office as permanent judges in an oath taking ceremony at SHC on Wednesday

Chief Justice of SHC Justice Ahmed Ali M. Shaikh administered oath to Justice Mrs. Rashida Asad, Justice Abdul Mobeen Lakho and Justice Zulfiqar Ali Sangi.

