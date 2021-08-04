Three permanent judges of Sindh High Court sworn in

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Three additional judges of Sindh High Court (SHC) took oath of the office as permanent judges in an oath taking ceremony at SHC on Wednesday.

Chief Justice of SHC Justice Ahmed Ali M. Shaikh administered oath to Justice Mrs. Rashida Asad, Justice Abdul Mobeen Lakho and Justice Zulfiqar Ali Sangi.