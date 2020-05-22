Three person killed in car-truck collision

(@FahadShabbir)

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Three persons were killed in car-truck collision near Faqirabad oil depot,Golda chowk.

According to police here on Friday, a family in a speedy car was returning from Rawalpindi when it collided with a dumper truck near Golda chowk.

Conseuqently,three riders killed on the spot.

Rescue-1122 reached the spot and retrieved the bodies after cutting the car parts.

Those killed included- Car driver Omar, s/o Zameer Khan, r/o Dar-e-Salaam Colony Attock, Kanwal d/o Iqbal Khan,Suraya Begum w/o Iqbal Khan.

The bodies were shifted to DHQ hospital Attock.

Further investigation was underway.

.