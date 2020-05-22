Three Person Killed In Car-truck Collision
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 02:00 PM
HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Three persons were killed in car-truck collision near Faqirabad oil depot,Golda chowk.
According to police here on Friday, a family in a speedy car was returning from Rawalpindi when it collided with a dumper truck near Golda chowk.
Conseuqently,three riders killed on the spot.
Rescue-1122 reached the spot and retrieved the bodies after cutting the car parts.
Those killed included- Car driver Omar, s/o Zameer Khan, r/o Dar-e-Salaam Colony Attock, Kanwal d/o Iqbal Khan,Suraya Begum w/o Iqbal Khan.
The bodies were shifted to DHQ hospital Attock.
Further investigation was underway.
.