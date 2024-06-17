Three person killed in Gujranwala firing incident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) Three members of the same family were killed in firing in Mandiala area of Gujranwala on Monday.

According to a private news channel, police sources said that the incident took place in Mandiala Mirshikaran, where three people were killed and seven injured as a result of firing.

The dead included two brothers and their uncle, while the injured included two passers-by and a five-year-old girl, the police said.

The police are conducting raids to arrest the suspects involved in the incident.

A case has been registered and the launched the investigation into matter.