Three Person Killed In Gujranwala Firing Incident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 17, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) Three members of the same family were killed in firing in Mandiala area of Gujranwala on Monday.
According to a private news channel, police sources said that the incident took place in Mandiala Mirshikaran, where three people were killed and seven injured as a result of firing.
The dead included two brothers and their uncle, while the injured included two passers-by and a five-year-old girl, the police said.
The police are conducting raids to arrest the suspects involved in the incident.
A case has been registered and the launched the investigation into matter.
