Three person killed in two separate accident in Okara

Three persons were killed in two separate accidents and one got serious injuries here on Monday

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Three persons were killed in two separate accidents and one got serious injuries here on Monday.

According to the details, a speedy mini mazda truck hit the parked car along with roadside, two person killed on the spot , while in other accident, in the limits of Reyana Police Station, a car hit a motorbike.

A person lost his life on the spot and other got serious injuries.

Amjad Khan and his friend Ibrahim were changing the tyre of car when and speedy mazda hit the car from backside and run over on them.

Rescue 1122 rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies and inured to nearby hospital.