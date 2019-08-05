UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Person Killed In Two Separate Accident In Okara

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 05:04 PM

Three person killed in two separate accident in Okara

Three persons were killed in two separate accidents and one got serious injuries here on Monday

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Three persons were killed in two separate accidents and one got serious injuries here on Monday.

According to the details, a speedy mini mazda truck hit the parked car along with roadside, two person killed on the spot , while in other accident, in the limits of Reyana Police Station, a car hit a motorbike.

A person lost his life on the spot and other got serious injuries.

Amjad Khan and his friend Ibrahim were changing the tyre of car when and speedy mazda hit the car from backside and run over on them.

Rescue 1122 rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies and inured to nearby hospital.

Related Topics

Accident Police Station Car Rescue 1122 From Mazda Mini

Recent Stories

Bakhtawar Bhutto allowed to meet Zardari

16 seconds ago

Rs 16 mln released for e-Khidmat centre in Multan

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Army stun SSGC 3-2 to win 28th PFF Nation ..

3 minutes ago

Pre Hajj flights operation to conclude on Tuesday

34 seconds ago

AJK Tax authorities extends last date of assets de ..

38 seconds ago

Variety evaluation Committee of PARC approves 33 m ..

39 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.