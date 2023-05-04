UrduPoint.com

Three Persons Abducted From Taxila

Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2023 | 11:29 PM

Three persons including two girls were abducted in three different incidents from different parts of Taxila police station limits on Thursday, police sources said

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Three persons including two girls were abducted in three different incidents from different parts of Taxila police station limits on Thursday, police sources said.

Police sources told APP that the father of a 15-year-old girl identified as Zarshad Khan has said that his 15 years old daughter was abducted by islam Gull.

In the second incident, Khuda Dad told police that his teenage daughter was abducted by unknown persons. While in the third incident, Mehtab Hussain reported to Police that his brother Ahmed was abducted by an unknown person. Taxila Police registered three different cases and launched further investigation.

