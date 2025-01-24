Three Persons Arrested For Thrashing Teacher
Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2025 | 03:10 PM
HRIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The police here on Friday apprehended three persons for thrashing a teacher of the Punjab College.
The police said the accused beat the teacher namely Asadullah in limits Tip Police Station.
The accused had been identified as Shan, Aqib Shahid and Muhammad Rizwan.
APP/mfz/378
