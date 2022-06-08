UrduPoint.com

Three Persons Booked For Hoarding Urea Fertilizers

Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Three persons booked for hoarding urea fertilizers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :The district administration on Wednesday booked three persons for hoarding urea fertilizers, during 1,064 raids conducted within a week.

According to a district administration spokesperson, the shopkeepers were also fined Rs 883,000.

A total of 300 sales point of urea fertilizers, he said, had been established to ensure smooth supply of fertilizers for the farming sector in Multan division.

Apart from this, 407 dealers were selling fertilizers on recommended prices, while over 32,500 bags were sold across the division in a week, he added.

On the occasion, Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Khattak said that there was no shortage of fertilizers, adding that strict action was being taken against dealers with non-declared staff and fertilizer hoarders, he added.

He also urged the dealers to cooperate with the farmers in order to boost the agriculture sector.

Related Topics

Multan Shortage Agriculture From

Recent Stories

Taxes of agriculture sector will be reduced to giv ..

Taxes of agriculture sector will be reduced to give relief to farmers

1 hour ago
 Four people killed in firing near Kala Shah Kaku

Four people killed in firing near Kala Shah Kaku

1 hour ago
 Dua wants to returns home: Mother

Dua wants to returns home: Mother

3 hours ago
 PM stresses upon Charter of Economy for export-ori ..

PM stresses upon Charter of Economy for export-oriented growth

3 hours ago
 Fatima Sana Sheikh talks about role in Modern Love ..

Fatima Sana Sheikh talks about role in Modern Love Mumbai

3 hours ago
 Fault in Submarine Cables

Fault in Submarine Cables

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.