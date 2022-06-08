Three persons booked for hoarding urea fertilizers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :The district administration on Wednesday booked three persons for hoarding urea fertilizers, during 1,064 raids conducted within a week.

According to a district administration spokesperson, the shopkeepers were also fined Rs 883,000.

A total of 300 sales point of urea fertilizers, he said, had been established to ensure smooth supply of fertilizers for the farming sector in Multan division.

Apart from this, 407 dealers were selling fertilizers on recommended prices, while over 32,500 bags were sold across the division in a week, he added.

On the occasion, Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Khattak said that there was no shortage of fertilizers, adding that strict action was being taken against dealers with non-declared staff and fertilizer hoarders, he added.

He also urged the dealers to cooperate with the farmers in order to boost the agriculture sector.