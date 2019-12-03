UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Persons Commit Suicide In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 05:07 PM

Three persons commit suicide in Faisalabad

Three persons including two women committed suicides in different incidents of the district during past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) : Three persons including two women committed suicides in different incidents of the district during past 12 hours.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that wife of Mujahid resident of Mamonkanjan left his house and settled in her parents' house after quarreling with in-laws over domestic dispute.

Mujahid tried to make compromise with her but she refused to do so. Upon it the man became dejected and committed suicide by shooting himself.

In other incidents, Rabia Bibi (30) resident of Chak No.448-GB and Fatima Bibi (35) resident of Mohallah Mustafa Abad swallowed poisonous pills after quarreling with their in-laws over domestic disputes.

They were shifted to hospitals where both women expired.

Related Topics

Suicide Wife Man Women

Recent Stories

PCB statement on curators and cricket grounds audi ..

2 minutes ago

302 awarded degrees at 12th Convocation of NUST Sc ..

5 minutes ago

Hamad Al Sharqi receives condolences of RAK Ruler ..

11 minutes ago

Italian Banking Giant UniCredit to Cut 8,000 Jobs, ..

3 minutes ago

Russia, Azerbaijan to Boost Trade to $3 Billion in ..

3 minutes ago

Dubai Police seize counterfeit goods worth AED2.5 ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.