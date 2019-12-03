Three persons commit suicide in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) : Three persons including two women committed suicides in different incidents of the district during past 12 hours.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that wife of Mujahid resident of Mamonkanjan left his house and settled in her parents' house after quarreling with in-laws over domestic dispute.

Mujahid tried to make compromise with her but she refused to do so. Upon it the man became dejected and committed suicide by shooting himself.

In other incidents, Rabia Bibi (30) resident of Chak No.448-GB and Fatima Bibi (35) resident of Mohallah Mustafa Abad swallowed poisonous pills after quarreling with their in-laws over domestic disputes.

They were shifted to hospitals where both women expired.