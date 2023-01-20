Three persons die in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :At least three persons including two women were killed as a speeding trailer ran over the motorcycle near Karachi road in Tehsil Alipur on Friday.

According to Rescue officials, three persons including two women riding a motorcycle were going somewhere riding. When they reached near Chandar Bhan Nullah Karachi road Tehsil Alipur an overspeeding trailer hit them.

As a result, the motorcyclists died on the spot.

The driver of the trailer managed to escape from there.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The deceased were identified as Muhammad Ali s/o Rajab Ali, Nazeer Mai w/o Rajab Ali and Razia Mai w/o Asiq Hussain.

Sadar police have started further investigation into the incident.