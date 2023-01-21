Three persons die in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :At least three persons including two women were killed when a speedy trailer ran over their motorcycle near Karachi road in Alipur tehsil on Friday.

According to Rescue officials, three persons including two women riding a motorbike were hit by an overspeeding trailer near Chandar Bhan Nullah, Karachi road.

As a result, they died on the spot.

Upon receiving information, rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.