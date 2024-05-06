Three persons die in road mishap as truck rammed into fodder shop

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Three persons were killed and one seriously injured when a truck ran into a fodder shop due to a burst tire near Model Town here on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, the truck was on its way to its destination when suddenly its tire burst and rammed into the fodder shop.

Resultantly, a man in a fodder shop and another customer who was sitting in a car died.

An unknown kid who was passing from the site was also crushed to death. In this mishap, one motorcyclist sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 completed the operation by recovering the dead body of a person who was stuck in the car.

Local police are investigating the incident.