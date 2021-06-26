Three persons die in road mishap in khanewal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :At least three persons including a woman were killed as trailer ran over the motorcycle which slipped after broken the chain near Chak No. 87/10-R on Saturday.

According to details, three persons riding on motorcycle were going somewhere when suddenly the chain of the motorcycle broken and motorcycle slipped.

The trailer coming from opposite side run over the motorcycle.

As a result, three persons namely Muhammad Amin s/o Subhan, Tasleem bibi and an unknown died on the spot.

The bodies were shifted at District Headquarters hospital.

Police have registered the case and further investigation was underway.