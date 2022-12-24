Three persons die, two hurt in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :At least three persons including a minor kid of a family were killed while two others sustained injuries as a trailer ran over a motorcycle near Bhuttapur flyover Muzaffargarh last night (Thursday).

According to Rescue 1122, five persons of a family riding on a motorcycle were coming to Muzaffargarh from Baseera. When they reached Bhuttapur flyover a speeding trailer crushed them. As a result, three persons died on the spot while two others sustained injuries.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to the district headquarters hospital in presence of the police concerned.

The deceased was identified as 16 years old Khadija Bibi d/o Pahlwan Khan, Pahlwan Khan and five years old Gul Sher.

While Kausar Bibi w/o Pahlwan Khan and six years old Gulfam sustained serious injuries.

Sadar police have registered a case and started further investigation.