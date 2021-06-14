UrduPoint.com
Three Persons Died In Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 01:40 PM

Three persons died in road accident

Three person were killed including two students of Sindh Agrculture Universiy (SAU), Tandojam and Rickshaw driver in a coalition of car and auto Rickshaw

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Three person were killed including two students of Sindh Agrculture Universiy (SAU), Tandojam and Rickshaw driver in a coalition of car and auto Rickshaw.

According to the police, the accident happened between a rickshaw and a car near Hala Naka in the limits of Baldia police station.

The SAU's spokesman identified the deceased students as 22 years old Nisar Ahmed Bugti and 20 years old Abdul Khaliq Bugti, both residents of Dera Bugti, Balochistan.

He informed that the deceased students were coming to the university by auto rickshaw from their hometown to appear in the written exams when they met the fatal accident.

The spokesman said the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Abdul Fateh Mari has expressed his deep sadness over the loss of lives of the Universtiy's students.

He has directed the administration to transport the dead bodies to their hometown in Balochistan.

The police identified the rickshaw driver as 22 years old Izhar Jiskani.

The dead bodies were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for the postmortem.

The incident's FIR has not been lodged so far.

