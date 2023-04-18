Three persons died in Torkham landslide belonged to Afghanistan: DC

Three persons who died under a landslide in Torkham belonged to Afghanistan, said Deputy Commissioner Khyber, Abdul Nasir Khan on Tuesday night

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Three persons who died under a landslide in Torkham belonged to Afghanistan, said Deputy Commissioner Khyber, Abdul Nasir Khan on Tuesday night.

In a statement, he said three critically injured persons trapped in containers were shifted to a hospital after recovery from the huge landslide that fell on the Torkham terminal where containers were parked.

He said heavy machinery was being used in the cleanup operation.

The Deputy Commissioner said heavy machinery of the Engineering Wing of Pakistan Army, Peshawar Development Authority, and Rescue 1122 were participating in the relief and Rescue activities.

Besides district administration, he said that officers of the district police, Rescue 1122, and Pakistan Army were monitoring the relief operations.

He said relief operations would continue till retrieval of all containers and clearance of the route.