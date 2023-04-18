UrduPoint.com

Three Persons Died In Torkham Landslide Belonged To Afghanistan: DC

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Three persons died in Torkham landslide belonged to Afghanistan: DC

Three persons who died under a landslide in Torkham belonged to Afghanistan, said Deputy Commissioner Khyber, Abdul Nasir Khan on Tuesday night

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Three persons who died under a landslide in Torkham belonged to Afghanistan, said Deputy Commissioner Khyber, Abdul Nasir Khan on Tuesday night.

In a statement, he said three critically injured persons trapped in containers were shifted to a hospital after recovery from the huge landslide that fell on the Torkham terminal where containers were parked.

He said heavy machinery was being used in the cleanup operation.

The Deputy Commissioner said heavy machinery of the Engineering Wing of Pakistan Army, Peshawar Development Authority, and Rescue 1122 were participating in the relief and Rescue activities.

Besides district administration, he said that officers of the district police, Rescue 1122, and Pakistan Army were monitoring the relief operations.

He said relief operations would continue till retrieval of all containers and clearance of the route.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Afghanistan Peshawar Army Police Died Nasir Rescue 1122 All From

Recent Stories

PM, FM discuss overall political situation

PM, FM discuss overall political situation

13 minutes ago
 US, Australia to Sign Enhanced Space Cooperation M ..

US, Australia to Sign Enhanced Space Cooperation MOU This Week - Space Command C ..

4 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) reserves judgment o ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) reserves judgment on maintainability of plea abo ..

4 minutes ago
 NATO Does Not Regard China as Adversary - Stoltenb ..

NATO Does Not Regard China as Adversary - Stoltenberg

11 minutes ago
 Sino-Pak wheat cooperation to enhance risk resista ..

Sino-Pak wheat cooperation to enhance risk resistance in agri sector

12 minutes ago
 Fox News on trial in $1.6 bn defamation case

Fox News on trial in $1.6 bn defamation case

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.