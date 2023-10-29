Three persons died under debris of mud house in Torghar

(@FahadShabbir)

TORGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) At least three people, including two minors and an elderly woman, tragically lost their lives on Sunday after being buried under the debris of a mud house in the remote village of Gigani Peetao, located in the Torghar district.

According to police sources, a poorly constructed mud house in Gigani Peetao, Tehsil Jadba, collapsed, resulting in the deaths of three individuals, including a grandmother and her two young grandsons.

The deceased have been identified as the elderly lady, Manzalfa, and the two minors, Ehsan and Inaam. Residents managed to recover the bodies of the unfortunate family members from the wreckage of the house.

Assistant Commissioner of Jadba, Hasrat, also arrived at the scene and offered condolences for the loss of three persons.