Three persons dies as bus overturned in Nawabshah due to fog

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :At least three people were died and sixteen others serious injuries as a bus overturned near Zeropoint Sakrand Road at Nawabshah in Sindh on early Friday morning.

According to details, Rescue sources said a passenger bus was overturned near Nawabshah due to low visibility, which claimed three lives on the spot while other sixteen people were injured.

Rescue officials has reached on the spot and shifted the injured to the nearby hospital, private news channel reported.