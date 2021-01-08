UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Persons Dies As Bus Overturned In Nawabshah Due To Fog

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 10:00 AM

Three persons dies as bus overturned in Nawabshah due to fog

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :At least three people were died and sixteen others serious injuries as a bus overturned near Zeropoint Sakrand Road at Nawabshah in Sindh on early Friday morning.

According to details, Rescue sources said a passenger bus was overturned near Nawabshah due to low visibility, which claimed three lives on the spot while other sixteen people were injured.

Rescue officials has reached on the spot and shifted the injured to the nearby hospital, private news channel reported.

Related Topics

Sindh Injured Road Died Nawabshah Sakrand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

41 minutes ago

Liverpool legend Ian Rush visits Dubai Sports Coun ..

9 hours ago

Trump Campaign Lawyer Quits, Says His Services Use ..

9 hours ago

Schumer Urges Pence to Take Over as Acting US Pres ..

9 hours ago

US House Panel Launches Review of Security Failing ..

9 hours ago

Bitcoin Price Passes New Psychological Watershed o ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.