Three persons found dead

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Three persons including a woman were found dead in different localities here on Thursday.

Police spokesman said that a woman was found dead in a mosque near here in the area of Roshanwala Jhal bypass. The deceased was identified as Zeenat Bano, wife of Mohsin Amir.

Police quoted Mohsin, and said that his wife was mentally infirm and was missing from home.

Police shifted the body to a mortuary in DHQ hospital and collected forensic evidence.

Separately, a youth drowned in a canal near vocational college, Jaranwala road. A rescue team found the body after three-day search. The victim was identified as Nazim Hussain ,16, son of Mulazam Hussain, resident of Bilal Park. Rescue team removed the body to THQ hospital.

Meanwhile, an addict was also found dead near D-type bridge, Samanabad. He was about 55. Samanabad police took the body into its custody.