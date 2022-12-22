UrduPoint.com

Three Persons Found Dead

Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Three persons found dead

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :At least three persons including a husband wife and a newborn baby suffocated to death due to unknown reasons at Mohallah Ochar Salhad Abbottabad on Thursday.

According to police sources, a couple from Mohallah Ochar Salhad Abbottabad along with their 25-day-old baby were found dead in their house.

Rescue 1122 and locals broke the door and recovered the bodies.

The dead were identified as Amjad son of Miskeen, Amna Bibi and 25-day-old Humaira. Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies to the District Headquarters Hospital where after completion of medico-legal formalities they were handed over to the heirs, who registered an FIR at Cantonment Police Station while police claimed that the cause of death could be gas leakage.

Related Topics

Dead Police Abbottabad Police Station Wife Rescue 1122 Gas FIR From

Recent Stories

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi is no longer Punjab CM: Ra ..

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi is no longer Punjab CM: Rana Sanaullah

60 minutes ago
 Khurram Dastgir rules out increase in power tarif ..

Khurram Dastgir rules out increase in power tariff

2 hours ago
 Committee led by Najam Sethi to run PCB affairs as ..

Committee led by Najam Sethi to run PCB affairs as 2014 constitution restored

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, UAE FMs urge Afghan Taliban to ensure wo ..

Pakistan, UAE FMs urge Afghan Taliban to ensure women's rights

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 December 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22nd December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22nd December 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.