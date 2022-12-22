Three persons found dead

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :At least three persons including a husband wife and a newborn baby suffocated to death due to unknown reasons at Mohallah Ochar Salhad Abbottabad on Thursday.

According to police sources, a couple from Mohallah Ochar Salhad Abbottabad along with their 25-day-old baby were found dead in their house.

Rescue 1122 and locals broke the door and recovered the bodies.

The dead were identified as Amjad son of Miskeen, Amna Bibi and 25-day-old Humaira. Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies to the District Headquarters Hospital where after completion of medico-legal formalities they were handed over to the heirs, who registered an FIR at Cantonment Police Station while police claimed that the cause of death could be gas leakage.