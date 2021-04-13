Three persons gunned down near Tando Allahyar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Three persons were gunned down and as many received bullet injuries near Golo Mirjat village in Tando Allahyar on Tuesday morning.

According to report, victims were going to appear before local court when they were attacked.

The dead bodies and the injured have been shifted to civil hospital Tando Allahyar from where they were referred to civil hospital Hyderabad in critical condition.

On receiving information, Police reached the spot and cordoned off the area and started investigation of the incident.

According to sources, the attack was believed to have been carried out by unknown armed persons due to the old enmity.