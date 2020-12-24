UrduPoint.com
Three Persons Hurt In Road Mishap

Three persons hurt in road mishap

Atleast three persons including a couple sustained injuries due to collision between two motorcycles near 133/16-L Mian Channu on Thursday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Atleast three persons including a couple sustained injuries due to collision between two motorcycles near 133/16-L Mian Channu on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, two motorcycles collided each other due to over speeding near at 133/16-L Mian Channu in which three persons sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Civil hospital after providing first-aid.

The injured were identified as Danial, Danish and Mrs Danish.

