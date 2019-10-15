UrduPoint.com
Three Persons Including Two Women Commit Suicide

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 04:50 PM

Three persons including two women commit suicide

Faisalabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th October, 2019) Three persons including two women committed suicide due to poverty in Faisalabad.According to media reports, Atia Bibi 25 resident of Ahmad Town consumed pesticide due to domestic problems.

She has been shifted to hospital where she died.Shehnaz Bibi 21 drank poisonous liquid due to domestic problems and Danish 16 also consumed pesticide due to domestic dispute and died in the hospital.

